UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Pharmacists Association Demands Early Appointment Of CDI

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 09:16 PM

Pakistan Pharmacists Association demands early appointment of CDI

Pakistan Pharmacists Association (PPA) on Friday demanded of the quarters concerned to appoint Chief Drugs Inspector (CDI) to effectively enforce the drug sales matters in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Pharmacists Association (PPA) on Friday demanded of the quarters concerned to appoint Chief Drugs Inspector (CDI) to effectively enforce the drug sales matters in the federal capital.

In a statement, President PPA Islamabad Farid Khan said that unfortunately the federal capital was running without Chief Drugs Inspector and urged for immediate deployment on the post to run the affairs in smooth manner.

He also urged to appoint 50 pharmacists in Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) hospital and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for proper patients' counseling at the counter.

Meanwhile, PPA donated 62 Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits to rapid response force team of District Health Office (DHO) of federal capital.

These kits were handed over to Senior Inspector of Drugs Sardar Shabbir Ahmed by President PPA Islamabad Farid Khan, General Secretary PPA Shifa Bangash and Vice President Khaqan Babar.

On the occasion, they assured full support of PPA and pharmacist community in fight against pandemic.

They said that this rapid response was working day and night in tracing out the suspects and to control further spread. They were informed that the force needed approximately 100 kits per day and in this regard all donor agencies and individuals have been asked to support the frontline teams who were struggling against coronavirus.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Drugs Post All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed chairs ADSC&#039;s virtual meetin ..

18 minutes ago

Chief Minister inspects aid distribution center in ..

1 minute ago

PB Law Minister hails Prime Minister for relief pr ..

1 minute ago

Multan Solid Waste Management Company sterlizes Ab ..

1 minute ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister inaugurates Resc ..

1 minute ago

Scouts assisting frontliners in fight against COVI ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.