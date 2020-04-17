Pakistan Pharmacists Association demands early appointment of CDI

Pakistan Pharmacists Association (PPA) on Friday demanded of the quarters concerned to appoint Chief Drugs Inspector (CDI) to effectively enforce the drug sales matters in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Pharmacists Association (PPA) on Friday demanded of the quarters concerned to appoint Chief Drugs Inspector (CDI) to effectively enforce the drug sales matters in the federal capital.

In a statement, President PPA Islamabad Farid Khan said that unfortunately the federal capital was running without Chief Drugs Inspector and urged for immediate deployment on the post to run the affairs in smooth manner.

He also urged to appoint 50 pharmacists in Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) hospital and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for proper patients' counseling at the counter.

Meanwhile, PPA donated 62 Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits to rapid response force team of District Health Office (DHO) of federal capital.

These kits were handed over to Senior Inspector of Drugs Sardar Shabbir Ahmed by President PPA Islamabad Farid Khan, General Secretary PPA Shifa Bangash and Vice President Khaqan Babar.

On the occasion, they assured full support of PPA and pharmacist community in fight against pandemic.

They said that this rapid response was working day and night in tracing out the suspects and to control further spread. They were informed that the force needed approximately 100 kits per day and in this regard all donor agencies and individuals have been asked to support the frontline teams who were struggling against coronavirus.