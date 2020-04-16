Pakistan Pharmacists Association donates 62 PPE kits to DHO rapid response force team

Pakistan Pharmacists Association (PPA) on Thursday donated 62 Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits to rapid response force team of District Health Office (DHO) of federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Pharmacists Association (PPA) on Thursday donated 62 Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits to rapid response force team of District Health Office (DHO) of federal capital.

The kits were handed over to Senior Inspector of Drugs Sardar Shabbir Ahmed by President PPA Islamabad Farid Khan, General Secretary PPA Shifa Bangash and Vice President Khaqan Babar.

On the occasion, they assured full support of PPA and pharmacist community to companion health care professionals in this pandemic.

They said this rapid response was working day and night in tracing the suspects and possibly victims to control further spread.

They were informed the force needs approximately 100 kits per day and in this regard all donor agencies and individuals have been asked to support the frontline teams who were involved in this struggle.

President PPA Farid Khan urged to appoint the 50 pharmacists in Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) hospital and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for proper patients' counseling at the counter.

He added unfortunately the federal capital is running without Chief Drug Inspector and demanded of the quarters concerned to make appointment as it is very difficult to enforce the drug sale in the capital.