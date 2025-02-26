Pakistan places great importance on fostering mutually beneficial ties with Iraq: Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Wednesday said that Pakistan and Iraq share cordial relations, emphasizing that Pakistan highly values its ties with Iraq and is committed to strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation.

During a meeting with Hamid Abbas Al-Aramshawi, the Ambassador of Iraq, the Chairman acknowledged Iraq’s significance in the region and its vital role in promoting peace and prosperity.

He highlighted the deep-rooted goodwill between the two nations, strengthened by shared bonds of faith, culture, and common aspirations, which present an opportunity to enhance further bilateral cooperation for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Emphasizing the need for institutional mechanisms to bolster bilateral relations, Gilani said that the Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) and other platforms exist to expand cooperation in diverse sectors. However, he called for regular engagement through these forums to ensure tangible progress.

He also stressed the need to enhance trade relations, as the current trade volume does not reflect the vast potential between the two nations.

He proposed diversifying and expanding trade, with a focus on implementing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs).

“We must prioritize cooperation in key sectors such as IT, agriculture, culture, defense, food security, energy, construction, and pharmaceuticals,” the Chairman said.

He also suggested establishing direct flights between Pakistan and Iraq to facilitate trade and people-to-people exchanges.

The Chairman welcomed the recent MoU on human resource transmission, recognizing Pakistan’s large pool of skilled professionals. He emphasized that Pakistan could provide doctors, medical staff, and other expertise to support the rehabilitation of Iraqi hospitals.

He also acknowledged ongoing cooperation in the oil and gas sector.

Mr. Gilani briefed the Ambassador on Pakistan’s Zaireen Management Policy, noting that 250,000 Pakistani pilgrims visit Iraq’s holy sites annually.

He called for a streamlined immigration process to facilitate their travel and expressed gratitude to the Iraqi authorities for their continued support in assisting Pakistani Zaireen and resolving their problems.

The Ambassador informed that the visa on arrival facility on diplomatic and official passports has been introduced, which will be operational soon after fulfilling some formalities.

The Chairman of the Senate appreciated the initiative and said that this will help promote more interaction at different levels.

The Chairman proposed high-level parliamentary exchanges to deepen cooperation in legislative processes, governance, and constitutional matters.

He emphasized the importance of people-to-people contacts and business community interactions. He underscored the role of Parliamentary Friendship Groups in strengthening bilateral ties through the exchange of visits and regular interactions.

Inviting Ambassador Al-Aramshawi to visit Multan, the Chairman of the Senate encouraged engagement with the local business community and exploration of the city’s rich cultural heritage.

The Iraqi Ambassador thanked Chairman Senate for his remarks and reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Pakistan. He recognized Pakistan’s regional significance and noted the historical brotherly relations between the two nations.

On behalf of the Head of the Council of Representatives of Iraq, he extended an invitation to Gilani to visit Iraq at a convenient time, emphasizing that such a high-level visit would further strengthen fraternal ties.