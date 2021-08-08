UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Places High Priority On Strengthening Its Engagement With ASEAN: FM

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 08:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday said that in line with its 'Vision East Asia' policy, Pakistan placed high priority on strengthening and diversifying its engagement with Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states through better connectivity and people-to-people contacts.

In his message on 54th ASEAN Day, the foreign minister congratulated the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states, on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan.

He said August 8 marked the historic day in 1967 when five South East Asian nations forged a common platform premised on the basic principles of cooperation, amity and non-interference.

"Over the past 54 years, the ten-member ASEAN has emerged as a platform for advancement of long-term collective goals.

It has transformed into a vibrant and integrated economic community," a press release quoted the foreign minister as saying.

Qureshi said ASEAN was a fine example of 'open regionalism' worthy of emulation. ASEAN's effective measures to combat COVID-19 were commendable.

"Pakistan's closeness with ASEAN is exemplified by its accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in South East Asia and robust engagement with ASEAN led regional mechanisms," he added.

The foreign minister said Pakistan established Sectoral Dialogue partnership with ASEAN in 1993 and became a member of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) in 2004.

"The way ASEAN's far-sighted leadership has forged dialogue and cooperation across the region and beyond, while also retaining ASEAN's centrality, is truly remarkable," he observed.

