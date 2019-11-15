Pakistan plans million hectares under Better Cotton Initiative cotton to meet brands demand

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) : Cotton commissioner Dr Khalid Abdullah Friday said that Pakistan was moving forward to producing Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) certified cotton in bulk and a million hectares of land would be brought under BCI production technology in 2020 to meet demand of famous international brands.

Internationally famous brands that produce products using cotton as raw material want to buy only BCI cotton after 2025, says Dr. Khalid Abdullah who is also the vice president of Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC).

Talking to APP by phone after chairing a consultative meeting on BCI cotton at Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan, he said that BCI is an international body headquartered at Geneva that certifies BCI cotton world wide after a three-tier checking that the cotton was produced employing environment-friendly technology, was socially compliant that no child labour was involved and that women workers were paid in full and carry economic benefits for farmers.

Khalid Abdullah disclosed that Pakistan was the first country to produce BCI certified cotton five years ago and was maintaining momentum to move forward.

He said that many NGOs and Punjab government were also working on BCI plan and targeted to bring one million hectares area under BCI certified cotton in 2020. He added that the BCI initiative recently approved by the ministry of national food security would cover a part of the one million hectare target in selected five districts including Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Naushehro Feroz, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad.

Over 30,000 cotton farmers would be trained from next year in five districts, he said adding that the project would be expanded to the rest of the cotton areas in Pakistan after completion of this three year plan.

He said that process of registration of farmers in five districts would begin in Feb 2020.

He said there are a million cotton farmers all over the country and they are making efforts to reach out to them through Telecotton service that provides cotton advisory to farmers through sms alerts. Telecotton sms service was handy as it can be received even on cheaper feature phones and BCI registered farmers would also avail it.

He said that so far only 30000-40000 cotton farmers could be registered on Telecotton and added that they were filtering out cotton farmers out of the 2.4 million farmers database of Punjab to bring them under this service.

He said that despite technological advancements in telecommunications and IT, outreach of departments to farmers and farmers' access to departments and advisories needed more effort from farmers and departments to bring about a sea change in cotton economy and make farmers take decisions based on information.

Earlier in the meeting, Dr. Khalid urged scientists to share experiences and research findings to prepare better quality cotton that can fetch premium price from the international markets.

BCI Pakistan manager Dr. Shafiq Ahmad, Director CCRI Multan Dr. Zahid Mahmood, director CCRI Sakrand Hidayatullah Bhutto, and other officials and scientists attended the meeting.