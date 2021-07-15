Pakistan Plans to Host Peace Conference on Afghan Peace Process - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Pakistan intends to hold a peace conference on Afghan settlement, Pakistani broadcaster 1TV reported on Thursday, citing sources.

According to Pakistani Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Khan, as cited in the report, it is expected that all key stakeholders interested in the conflict resolution will attend the event. The Afghan president's security adviser, Mohammad Mohaqiq, has reportedly already agreed to participate in the conference.

Afghanistan has been engulfed in clashes between the government forces and the Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia), who have stepped up offensive as the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country is nearing its end.

Afghan media reported earlier this week that a number of Afghan politicians, including former president Hamid Karzai and head of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah, will soon hold talks with the Taliban representatives in Qatar's capital, Doha.