UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Plans To Host Peace Conference On Afghan Peace Process - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 11:10 AM

Pakistan Plans to Host Peace Conference on Afghan Peace Process - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Pakistan intends to hold a peace conference on Afghan settlement, Pakistani broadcaster 1TV reported on Thursday, citing sources.

According to Pakistani Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Khan, as cited in the report, it is expected that all key stakeholders interested in the conflict resolution will attend the event. The Afghan president's security adviser, Mohammad Mohaqiq, has reportedly already agreed to participate in the conference.

Afghanistan has been engulfed in clashes between the government forces and the Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia), who have stepped up offensive as the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country is nearing its end.

Afghan media reported earlier this week that a number of Afghan politicians, including former president Hamid Karzai and head of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah, will soon hold talks with the Taliban representatives in Qatar's capital, Doha.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Resolution Hamid Karzai Russia Qatar Doha Media Event All From Government

Recent Stories

India reports 41,806 new COVID-19 infections in la ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 15 July 2021

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Dubai: Safe and sound, all around

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid orders promotion of officers

10 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs meeting of Happiness and Pos ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.