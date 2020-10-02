Pakistan Plastic Manufacturers Association elects office bears

Pakistan Plastic Manufacturers Association elected its new body for the year 2020-2021, with Ehtesham Uddin as the Chairman, Khalil Ahmed as Senior Vice Chairman and Rashid Aziz and S. M. Tariq as Vice Chairmen

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Plastic Manufacturers Association elected its new body for the year 2020-2021, with Ehtesham Uddin as the Chairman, Khalil Ahmed as Senior Vice Chairman and Rashid Aziz and S. M. Tariq as Vice Chairmen.

PPMA's Patron-in-Chief, Zakaria Usman, outgoing chairman Syed Nabeel Hashmi, former chairmen Shakil Ahmed, Zafar Saeed, Iqbal Lakhani and Imran Ghani congratulated and ansured full support to the newly elected office bearers, said PPMA release here on Friday.