Pakistan played vital role in Afghan peace process: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Thursday said Pakistan had played a vital role in Afghan peace process.

"Unrest in Afghanistan is not in the interest of the region and as well as Pakistan," he said while talking in a private television's special Eid programme.

Shibli said the situation in Afghanistan was abruptly changing after the withdrawal of American forces.

Commenting on dialogue with Afghanistan, he said Pakistan would continue its role for peace in the region.

About the issue of Afghan ambassador's daughter, he said all information had been shared with the quarters concerned in Afghanistan.

Foreign Office was also in touch with Afghan authorities, he added.

Replying to a question about upcoming elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, he said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party had lost their popularity due to poor performance across the country.

He said the candidates of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would win the forthcoming elections with thumping majority.

He further said the PTI would form the government in AJK after elections.