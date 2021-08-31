UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Playing A 'crucial' Role For A Peaceful, Stable Afghanistan: Shireen Mazari

Minister of Human Rights of Pakistan Shireen Mazari on Tuesday said Pakistan was playing a "crucial" role for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan as no country in the region is in favor of unrest in the neighbouring country

Talking to ptv , she said Prime Minister Imran Khan had categorically underlined that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and that a political solution through dialogue was the only way forward.

Pakistan was making all out efforts for peace in Afghanistan as well as in the region, she said adding, Islamabad efforts for regional peace were also getting global recognition.

The Minister further highlighted that currently over 1.4 million official and unofficial registered Afghan refugees were residing in the country, adding, world powers should need to focus on Pakistan's current situation which was affected the most due to the Afghanistan crisis.

Mazari urged that human rights organizations and regional powers should come forward to help Afghan nation if they were serious in establishing durable peace in region.

