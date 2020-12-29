Pakistan playing active role in promoting regional peace: Mushahid Sayed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed Tuesday said Pakistan believed in peace and has played active role in promoting regional peace and security.

In a meeting with the 12-member parliamentary delegation of Djibouti led by President of National Parliament of Djibouti Mohamed Ali Houmed here, he, however, pointed towards the atrocities inflicted upon the innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), said a press release.

He said that Pakistan wants resolution of the long standing issues in accordance with UN resolutions and international laws. Both the sides discussed matters of mutual significance and bilateral importance.

Welcoming the delegation, Mushahid Hussain observed that both the countries were intertwined in social, political and cultural similarities. He said Pakistan and Djibouti were Muslim countries and their strategic locations enhance political importance in international arena.

He said that Pakistan values its relations with Djibouti and other African countries and desires to expand mutual collaboration with a renewed zeal under Engage Africa Policy.

"Pakistan has adopted a balance policy towards East and the West and so is being done by Djibouti which brings both the countries more close", Senator Mushahid stated.

He said visit of the parliamentary delegation from a friendly country of African region would augur well for both sides. "We need follow more robust approach to build strong multifaceted cooperation." Mushahid Hussain said that Pakistan and Djibouti share a special bond of friendship and have historically enjoyed cordial relations with Djibouti.

The meeting was also attended by Senators Seemi Ezdi, Nuzhat Sadiq, Sitara Ayaz, Javed Abbasi, Mian Atiq Sheikh, Asif Kirmani, Mirza Muhammad Afridi.

Leader of the Parliamentary delegation thanked Senator Mushahid for his sentiments and warm welcome. He termed the visit highly important.

He underscored the need for enhanced parliamentary cooperation. He emphasized the need for enhanced institutional linkages and cooperation to benefit from expertise in various sectors. The delegation later on visited Senate Museum and Senate Hall.