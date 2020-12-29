UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Playing Active Role In Promoting Regional Peace: Mushahid Sayed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

Pakistan playing active role in promoting regional peace: Mushahid Sayed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed Tuesday said Pakistan believed in peace and has played active role in promoting regional peace and security.

In a meeting with the 12-member parliamentary delegation of Djibouti led by President of National Parliament of Djibouti Mohamed Ali Houmed here, he, however, pointed towards the atrocities inflicted upon the innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), said a press release.

He said that Pakistan wants resolution of the long standing issues in accordance with UN resolutions and international laws. Both the sides discussed matters of mutual significance and bilateral importance.

Welcoming the delegation, Mushahid Hussain observed that both the countries were intertwined in social, political and cultural similarities. He said Pakistan and Djibouti were Muslim countries and their strategic locations enhance political importance in international arena.

He said that Pakistan values its relations with Djibouti and other African countries and desires to expand mutual collaboration with a renewed zeal under Engage Africa Policy.

"Pakistan has adopted a balance policy towards East and the West and so is being done by Djibouti which brings both the countries more close", Senator Mushahid stated.

He said visit of the parliamentary delegation from a friendly country of African region would augur well for both sides. "We need follow more robust approach to build strong multifaceted cooperation." Mushahid Hussain said that Pakistan and Djibouti share a special bond of friendship and have historically enjoyed cordial relations with Djibouti.

The meeting was also attended by Senators Seemi Ezdi, Nuzhat Sadiq, Sitara Ayaz, Javed Abbasi, Mian Atiq Sheikh, Asif Kirmani, Mirza Muhammad Afridi.

  Leader of the Parliamentary delegation thanked Senator Mushahid for his sentiments and warm welcome. He termed the visit highly important.

He underscored the need for enhanced parliamentary cooperation. He emphasized the need for enhanced institutional linkages and cooperation to benefit from expertise in various sectors.  The delegation later on visited Senate Museum and Senate Hall.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Africa Resolution Senate United Nations Parliament Mushahid Hussain Syed Visit Djibouti Jammu Afridi Muslim From Share

Recent Stories

TBHF, NAMA partner on project to support economic ..

11 minutes ago

GMB, SDAA sign MoU to adopt document management sy ..

56 minutes ago

PITB to launch E-library app for Online Reading of ..

1 hour ago

Armeena Khan shares clip of her role in drama â€œM ..

2 hours ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi approves Ajman Governmentâ€™s 202 ..

2 hours ago

President says govt is trying to uplift living sta ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.