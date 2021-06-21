Pakistan playing key role for maintaining peace & stability in region: Yasninzai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Monday said that Pakistan was playing an important role in promoting peace and stability in the entire region.

He said establishing lasting peace in Afghanistan was in the interest of the entire region saying Pakistan for the last four decades, it is hosting 1.4 million Afghan refugees and Balochistan is the second largest refugee is the host province.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized by United Nation High Commissioner for Refugee (UNHCR) on the occasion of World Refugee Day in a private hotel.

On this occasion, UNHCR Posted in Islamabad (Ms. Tammi Sharpe), Head, UNHCR Sub-Office, Quetta (Mr Erwin Policar), Commissioner Afghan Refugees Brigadier Masood Ahmad Khan and Deputy Commissioner Aurangzeb Zeb Badini was also present.

Addressing the participants, Governor Balochistan said that peace is the basic condition of all kinds of economic and political development.

True economic growth, political stability and social prosperity are linked to lasting peace. "Global," he said.

He said Refugee Day taught us to empathize, learn and move forward saying the purpose of the day was to protect and promote health care, education and sports for refugees around the world.

Governor Yasinzai said that it was commendable that UNHCR, the UN refugee agency to generously share its resources with refugees aware of the challenges facing Pakistan.

He said the regime of Pakistan was fully supporting to UNHCR in the areas of health and education.

The Governor Yasinzai said the program of UNHCR education and health facilities are being impacted on Afghan refugees UNHCR representatives in the meeting thanked to the Pakistani people and government for hosting Afghan refugees for the past four decades.

Later, the Governor of Balochistan distributed commemorative shields among the participants and organizers.

He also inspected the installed stalls.