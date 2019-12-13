UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Playing Key Role In Economic Development Of South Asian Region:Advisor To Prime Minister On Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood

Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood Fridaysaid Pakistan is playing a key role in the economic development of the South Asian region and toattain the dream of possible regional integration

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th December, 2019) Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood Fridaysaid Pakistan is playing a key role in the economic development of the South Asian region and toattain the dream of possible regional integration.In his congratulatory message to SAARC CCI Senior Vice President Iftikhar Ali Malik fornominating his name for the slot of SAARC CCI President for term of two years, he said this isthe honour for Pakistan to have Iftikhar Malik's name as President of the most prestigiousregional trade body and this also is an acknowledgement of his untiring 29 year efforts forpromoting of regional trade and bringing the business leadership of all the South Asian countriescloser to Pakistan.He further said that Pakistan believed in regional development through the platform of SAARCas it was the way forward for peace in the region.Pakistan, he added, would continue to play its part to fulfill hopes of the people of the region.The region had abundant human and natural resources, with one-fifth of the humanity anduntapped opportunities for the development of the region, he added.

Abdul Razak Dawood said the social charter of the organization was the real way forward andhis country would support all initiatives by SAARC in this regard.He also urged greater role of the organization in the health and education sectors.SAARC CCI Senior Vice President Iftikhar Ali Malik extended his gratitude towards AbdulRazak Dawood and assured him that he would utilize all his energies for promoting of regionaltrade and Pakistan's role in building a prosperous South Asia is imperative.

He further said thereis dire need of reducing costs of commodities so that trade among the SAARC countries shouldbe promoted to its maximum size.He said Pakistan had all resources to become an economic giant but only need is to set directionswith zeal, courage and sincerity.

He said Pakistan's huge mineral resources could help get rid ofthe economic ills.Reiterating his earlier stance, Iftikhar Malik said he is much optimistic that Prime Minister Imranis doing his best leadership flair and available resources for the promotion of trade and industryin South Asian region.

