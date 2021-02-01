Pakistan playing key role to end terrorism for stability of region: Governor Balochistan

Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Monday said that Pakistan has not only made countless sacrifices to eradicate terrorism but it was still playing an important role for peace and stability in the entire region

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Monday said that Pakistan has not only made countless sacrifices to eradicate terrorism but it was still playing an important role for peace and stability in the entire region.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by Mr. Erwin Policer, Head of UNHCR Balochistan at Governor House, Quetta.

The meeting discussed the overall situation in the region, the current situation of Afghan refugees in Pakistan and the provision of education and health facilities to local people.

On the occasion, the Governor expressed confidence that the Afghan peace talks would soon yield positive results.

He also praised UNHCR's program for education and health care for Afghan refugees and their affected areas.

UNHCR chief thanked Pakistani people and government of Pakistan for sheltering Afghan refugees for the past four decades.