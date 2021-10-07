Pakistan playing key role to maintain regional peace: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday said Pakistan was playing a positive role to restore peace in the region which would be a game changer.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the whole region was heading towards peace and especially Pakistan was becoming a center of peace, entire world also admitting its efforts to be a safer place.

He said the Pakistan rendered matchless sacrifices on war and terror which was not it own issue.

Ali Muhammad said the Prime Minister Imran Khan also desired peaceful, cooperative relations with all neighboring countries which was only way to maintain durable peace and stability in the region.

Economically the whole region will become hub after the completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor project, he added.