Pakistan playing vital role for peaceful Afghanistan: Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said that Pakistan played a pivotal role for peace in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said that Pakistan played a pivotal role for peace in Afghanistan.

Pakistan's stance is clear about Afghanistan because peaceful Afghanistan is in favor of Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel he said flawed polices and mismanagement of the previous governments is still hindering the development of the state.