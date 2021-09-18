UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Playing Vital Role For Peaceful Afghanistan: Shahbaz Gill

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 09:22 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said that Pakistan played a pivotal role for peace in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said that Pakistan played a pivotal role for peace in Afghanistan.

Pakistan's stance is clear about Afghanistan because peaceful Afghanistan is in favor of Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel he said flawed polices and mismanagement of the previous governments is still hindering the development of the state.

