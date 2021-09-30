Pakistan playing vital role in reducing marine pollution: President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday said that Pakistan was making a lot of efforts for sustainability of marine sector by reducing sea pollution.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony via video-link from Islamabad. The ceremony was organized in connection with the World Maritime Day 2021 by Ministry of Maritime Affairs here.

Pakistan has three seaports playing big role by contributing to national economy he said adding required standards were being maintained for the ports.

Pakistan has a shipyard which was doing tremendous job by building and repairing vessels in the country, he said.

Appreciating Federal minister of Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, President said that fishing sector was improving due to his sincere efforts.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail said that the maritime sector had huge potential for investment but unfortunately, the investors were not interested in that sector.

Less than one percent of investors had opted to invest in that sector because people were unaware about the potential of maritime sector.

He expressed the need to generate interest of investors towards maritime sector besides building more shipyards to exploit the potential of maritime sector.

Citing examples of some small countries like Singapore, he said they were generating huge revenues from that sector.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi said that many sectors were connected to the Blue Economy. He was of the view many institutions had been destroyed by nationalization.

"We have launched a successful program for development of fishermen who should be provided loans on easy installments", he said.

Shipping companies were damaged by Covid-19 epidemic because they were getting little business, he added. .

The seafarers were facing visa issues which must be addressed, the minister said adding that digital identification had been issued to seafarer in collaboration with National Database Registration Authority (NADRA).

Karachi Coastal Development Zone (KCDZ) project was being criticized but opposition. The project was started as 550 million gallons waste water was going into the sea from Liyari river and other drains.

Eachday, about 5 thousand tons of solid waste was also falling into the sea and Karachi did not have solid waste management system, he stressed.

Initially, KCDZ project will include a water treatment plant on the Lyari River he said adding every drop of water will be treated before falling into the sea.

This project would be game changer for Pakistan as a new fishing harbor and fish processing unit would be set up.

World Maritime Day is observed every year on the last Thursday of September to celebrate the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) founding in 1958, 2021 being the 73rd year.

The theme of this year's World Maritime Day is "Seafarers: at the core of shipping's future". The seminar sought to increase the visibility of seafarers by drawing attention to the invaluable contribution seafarers make to keep international trade flowing and to keep the world economy running.