UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Plays Critical Role For Parliamentary Diplomacy: Farrukh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 06:00 PM

Pakistan plays critical role for parliamentary diplomacy: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday praised National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri for successfully organizing the second general conference of Parliamentary Assembly of Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO) amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On the sidelines of PAECO conference, he told the media that the ECO conference would play a key role in promoting regional connectivity and parliamentary diplomacy.

He added that the country was playing a critical role in parliamentary and regional diplomacy, which would usher into the development of entire region.

The minister called on all the regional countries to chalk out a joint strategy for alleviating poverty and unemployment, and to promote tourism in the region.

He said an economic bloc might emerge within the region. "If the European countries can make a union then why cannot we follow the pursuit?" he asked.

Related Topics

Assembly National Assembly Media All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Tajikistan agree to further deepen relat ..

8 minutes ago

NUST Institute of Policy Studies holds webinar on ..

10 minutes ago

LHC CJ orders to set up facilitation centers for c ..

17 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues a resolution to appoint D ..

17 minutes ago

Govt withdraws appeal against LHC’s decision to ..

27 minutes ago

DP World&#039;s UK port and logistics hub customer ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.