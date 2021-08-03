UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Plays Vital Role In Safe Withdrawal Of US Troops From Afghanistan: US Senator

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 10:40 AM

Pakistan plays vital role in safe withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan: US Senator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The US Senator Christopher J Van Hollen has said that Pakistan has played an important role in the safe withdrawal of the US troops from Afghanistan.

In an exclusive talk with ptv World, he said there was a lot of uncertainties after the US forces withdrawal and it was neither in Pakistan nor in America interest to see chaos in Afghanistan. The senator said, "I foresaw an economic opportunity in peace that is both in favour of Afghanistan and its neighbouring states." He said Pakistan's influence over Talban was overrated, responding to a question regarding the US insisting Pakistan to "do more" despite all the efforts and sacrifices rendered by the latter, Hollen said, "There is a limit to which Pakistan can influence. Pakistan has already played an important role to bring Taliban to the negotiating table. Pakistan's role in future will influence Biden administration to engage with Pakistan." He said the future of Pak-US relations would primarily rely on the role that Pakistan opts to play in Afghanistan.

"People overstate the role Pakistan in Afghanistan. I don't think Pakistan can control what will happen in Afghanistan. There are factions, people and parties that have control in Afghanistan." Senator Hollen along with his colleague Senator Maria Cantwell who had recently worked on 'The Pakistan-Afghanistan Economic Development Act', a bipartisan bill, which calls for the establishment of Reconstruction Opportunity Zones (ROZS) in Afghanistan and Pakistan's border regions to allow textile and apparel goods from these areas to enter the United States duty-free.

Regarding the proposed bill, he said, "This is an important moment. This is why I have encouraged Biden administration to work with us to make reconstruction opportunity Zones, areas in Afghanistan and Pakistan including areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan". He said the products from these areas especially textile should have duty-free access to the US, which would be a bigger step in economic development of the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Balochistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Van Cantwell United States Border Textile All From PTV

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd August 2021

27 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2021

1 hour ago
 WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breas ..

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breastfeeding-friendly environments

11 hours ago
 Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receiv ..

Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receive US Scholarships

10 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international ..

Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international accreditations

12 hours ago
 UN Not Discussing Peacekeepers Deployment in Afgha ..

UN Not Discussing Peacekeepers Deployment in Afghanistan Yet - Security Council ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.