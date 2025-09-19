Pakistan pledges scholarships and training for IAEA member states

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Pakistan underscored the vital role of education and continuous learning in advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at a side event of the 69th IAEA General Conference here on Thursday.

Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwar, highlighted the country’s long-standing commitment to building human resource capacity through education, research, and training in nuclear science and technology.

Addressing the gathering, the Chairman emphasized that the world faces complex challenges such as climate change, environmental degradation, food and energy insecurity, and healthcare gaps, which demand advanced, science-based solutions.

He stressed that education remains central to finding sustainable responses to these issues and to harnessing nuclear technology responsibly for global progress.

The Chairman noted that nuclear science and technology contribute directly to several SDGs, including clean energy, climate action, food security, clean water and sanitation, health, and quality education.

He outlined Pakistan’s multifaceted approach to building expertise in these fields, particularly through its extensive network of academic and training institutions.

A key pillar of this effort has been the Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS), established in 1967 and now recognized as one of Pakistan’s premier universities in engineering, physical sciences, and nuclear technology.

Affiliated institutions such as the Nuclear Institute for Agriculture and Biology (NIAB) and the National Institute for Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (NIBGE) have made significant contributions to food security and agriculture. NIAB, designated as an IAEA Collaborating Centre, continues to play a prominent role in applying nuclear techniques for agricultural development, Dr. Anwar said.

Highlighting PAEC’s contribution to healthcare, the Chairman underscored the establishment of a network of 20 cancer hospitals across Pakistan.

These hospitals not only provide advanced cancer treatment to thousands of patients but also serve as centers of medical education, offering residency programs in oncology, radiology, medical physics, along with continuous training for healthcare professionals.

On the energy front, specialized institutes such as the Karachi Institute of Power Engineering (KINPOE) and the Chasnupp Centre for Nuclear Training (CHASCENT) continue to prepare highly trained professionals in reactor operations, safety, and nuclear power technologies, ensuring the safe and sustainable expansion of Pakistan’s nuclear power program, he added.

The Chairman further emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to nuclear safety and security.

He also highlighted the role of the Pakistan Centre of Excellence in Nuclear Security (PCENS) and the National Institute of Safety and Security (NISAS), which serve as key platforms for capacity building at both national and international levels.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to international cooperation, Chairman PAEC expressed appreciation for the support received from the IAEA in human resource development and announced that Pakistan is offering 20 fully-funded scholarships at PIEAS for students from IAEA member states, along with an additional 5 scholarships dedicated exclusively to the IAEA’s Marie Curie Fellowship Programme for women for the year 2025–26.

He invited delegates to avail themselves of these opportunities, reiterating Pakistan’s readiness to share its expertise and resources for the collective good.

Through its sustained investment in education and training, Pakistan continues to demonstrate how science, innovation, and collaboration can drive progress towards a more sustainable and equitable future.