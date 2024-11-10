Pakistan pledges to ending violence against children at first-ever global ministerial conference in Colombia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Pakistan has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting children’s rights and eradicating violence against children as its delegation, led by Ms. Ayesha Raza Farooq, Chairperson of the National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC), and Ms. Sarah Ahmad, Chairperson of the Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Punjab, represented Pakistan in the first-ever Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children (VAC), said a press release issued here on Sunday.

This landmark event, hosted by the Government of Colombia in collaboration with Sweden, UNICEF, the UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence Against Children and the World Health Organization, aims to accelerate global efforts toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goal target of ending violence against children by 2030. Hosted in Bogotá, Colombia, the conference gathered representatives from 143 countries, along with global leaders, child rights organizations, and United Nations bodies, to address the universal challenge of ending violence against children.

The conference commenced with an inspiring plenary session, where Mr. Gustavo Petro, President of Colombia, underscored the urgent need to eliminate violence against children. Leaders and stakeholders worldwide pledged their commitment to ensuring children’s safety through universal access to comprehensive parenting support, secure and enabling environments, and effective response services for victims of violence to prevent recurrence and foster resilient pathways for children and families.

Pakistan’s delegation presented the commitments followed by the National Preparatory Session held in Islamabad on October 3, where key stakeholders from national and provincial governments, civil society, and academia discussed the nation’s child protection goals.

At the conference, Pakistan will present two significant pledges; Strengthening Integrated Child Protection Services: Pakistan pledges to expand and enhance child protection services across the country by 2027. This includes reinforcing district-level child protection units, enacting and enforcing child protection laws, and developing a gender-responsive, child-sensitive workforce. This initiative aims to support at least 18,000 child survivors and their families while extending protection services to over 28 million children.

Promoting Positive Parenting and Non-Violent Discipline: Recognizing the key role of parents and caregivers in preventing violence, Pakistan will implement nationwide parenting programmes that promote non-violent, positive discipline.

The initiative aims to equip approximately 28 million parents and care givers with tools to create safe, nurturing environments for children, while challenging harmful social and gender norms.

In her address, Ayesha Raza Farooq shared the pledge on behalf of Government of Pakistan “I make this pledge on behalf of children of our country Pakistan to ensure that every child is safe from all forms of violence in all contexts through strengthening and expanding integrated child protection services, by 2027. Supported by a comprehensive policy framework, enhanced inter departmental coordination, well capacitated workforce and a dedicated allocation of financial resources. The pledge emphasizes the strengthening and enforcement of child protection laws including those against corporal punishment, child marriage, and online sexual abuse and exploitation. Additionally, the government will focus on building a child sensitive and a gender responsive workforce, capable of providing equitable necessary and timely support to children in need while ensuring that responsive services are accessible and effective across all provinces and territories. “

The pledge also reinforces the enforcement of child protection laws, particularly targeting issues such as corporal punishment, child marriage, and online sexual abuse and exploitation. Pakistan aims to build a child-sensitive, gender-responsive and inclusive workforce capable of delivering necessary and appropriate support services for children in need of protection. The plan includes a focus on enhancing the accessibility and effectiveness of family-based multi-sectoral responsive services aligned with constitutional and international standards across all provinces and territories.

Pakistan’s participation in the conference underscores the country’s commitment to child protection and sets the stage for future evidence-based and child-focused action. The delegation has outlined clear steps to turn these pledges into action, including expanding family-based child protection services, coordinating efforts across government agencies, allocating resources for prevention programs, and training the child protection workforce.

Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening family-based child protection services and promoting positive parenting is a vital step toward ensuring a future where every child grows up safe, healthy, and free from violence. Through these initiatives, Pakistan is not only aligning with global goals but also positioning itself as a proactive player in the international fight to end violence against children.