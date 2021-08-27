Pakistan plying key role for peace in region, says Governor Balochistan

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha has said that Pakistan was playing an important role for peace in the region which was a prerequisite for economic and social change

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha has said that Pakistan was playing an important role for peace in the region which was a prerequisite for economic and social change.

He was talking to a delegation led by Country Representative of UNHCR in Pakistan Noriko Ms. Yoshida which called on him at Governor House here on Thursday.

Various issues including the situation in the region, the situation of Afghan refugees in Pakistan, the affected areas, the performance of UNHCR in relation to education and health were discussed in detail during the meeting.

"We need cooperation of International organizations for provision of basic facilities to Afghan refuges in affected areas", the Governor said.

He said that the establishment of lasting peace in Afghanistan is in the interest of the entire region, especially Pakistan.

UNHCR Country Representative also thanked the government for hospitality of Afghan Refugees for the last four decades.