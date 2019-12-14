UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Poland Agree To Enhance Cooperation In Diverse Fields

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 01:31 PM

Pakistan and Poland have agreed to enhance cooperation in different fields particularly agriculture and advanced technologies

WARSAW (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th December, 2019) Pakistan and Poland have agreed to enhance cooperation in different fields particularly agriculture and advanced technologies.The understanding came at the 7th round of Pakistan-Poland Bilateral Political Consultations in Warsaw.Special Secretary Dr Aman Rashid represented Pakistani side in the talks while the Polish side by its Under-Secretary of State for Eastern and Asian Policy Marcin Przydacz.Both sides reviewed the entire spectrum of relations, including political, economic, trade, investment, education and cultural fields.The Special Secretary briefed the Polish side on the recent developments in Pakistan, including the improved business climate and Ease of Doing Business.

He encouraged the Polish enterprises to take advantage of the positive investment environment in Pakistan.The Polish side was briefed on India's illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 aimed at changing the disputed status of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistani side underlined the need for the international community to impress on India to stop the gross violations in occupied Kashmir and also play its role in facilitating peaceful resolution of Jammu & Kashmir dispute.The Polish side was also briefed on Pakistan's support for peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

It was emphasized that a politically negotiated settlement, led and owned by Afghans, represented the best way forward.The Polish side appreciated Pakistan's constructive role in the Afghan peace process.

The Polish Under Secretary of State invited Pakistani companies to take advantage of the existing opportunities in Poland. He also expressed the desire to work with Pakistan to tackle climate change.

