Pakistan, Poland have much more to offer to each other: Polish Ambassador

Ambassador of Poland to Pakistan Piotr Opalinski has said that Poland values its historical relations with Pakistan and both the countries are enjoying cordial relations, the trade between the two countries increasing year by year

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th October, 2019) Ambassador of Poland to Pakistan Piotr Opalinski has said that Poland values its historical relations with Pakistan and both the countries are enjoying cordial relations, the trade between the two countries increasing year by year.Talking to Online in Taxila, he said that we have top class polish universities which are busy in providing highest quality education with relatively less cost as compared with other universities in Europe, which are open for Pakistani students."We are very happy that the number of Pakistani students is growing in Poland, Pakistani community in Europe will support this notion that we are the most favourable country for the education.

A number of projects being started with the direct cooperation of universities, through which exchange of professors and students also started, through these cooperation we can also reduce the problems of visa procedures", he said.Answering a question regarding the Pak-Poland trade volume and future prospects, Piotr Opalinski said that trade volume between Pakistan and Poland is growing systematically year by year, according to the statistics of 2018 it has crossed half billion Euro, two third in the favour of Pakistani exports, good quality Pakistani Textile, which has a great demand in Europe, and also leather products, surgical instruments.

"I hope the scope will be diversified, to other export items, which Pakistan has in abundance, on polish side export is also growing usually related to machinery, chemical, cold coke which is also exported to Pakistani plants, and the years to come we will see an increase in business delegations, we will be offering much more to each other" Polish Ambassador said.He further said that Poland values its historical links with Pakistan and enjoys the multifaceted collaboration with which the two countries are significantly developing their political, economic and defence cooperation.

Relations between Pakistan and Poland are "excellent and very cordial".He said that Poland's vast expertise and long tradition in coal mining, defence production, agriculture and food processing offered new opportunities for the mutually beneficial cooperation in these areas as well.The ambassador said that Poland supported the inclusion of Pakistan in the GSP Plus by the European Union (EU) to grant non-reciprocal preferential treatment to Pakistan's exports.He emphasized that the geographical location of Poland in the exact centre of Europe made it very suitable to become a hub for Pakistani products designed for the European market.Ambassador of Poland visited Taxila on the invitation of Syed Zaheer Shah and Syed Ahsan Shah Zaildar the prominent figures of locality.