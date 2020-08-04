UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Police First Responders To Every Cry For Help With Purpose, Pride: DG ISPR

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 04:31 PM

Pakistan Police first responders to every cry for help with purpose, pride: DG ISPR

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Tuesday said in the line of duty Pakistan Police were the first responders to every cry for help with purpose and pride

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Tuesday said in the line of duty Pakistan Police were the first responders to every cry for help with purpose and pride.

The ISPR DG paid tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan Police on Police Martyrs Day, in a tweet.

He said: "On Police Martyrs Day, tribute to martyrs of Pakistan Police. In the line of duty, they have been the 1st responders to every cry for help and answered every call with purpose and pride."

