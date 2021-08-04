UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Police Rendered Monumental Sacrifices In Line Of Duty: COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 03:01 PM

Pakistan Police rendered monumental sacrifices in line of duty: COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday paid tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan Police who rendered meritorious sacrifices while defending the motherland

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday paid tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan Police who rendered meritorious sacrifices while defending the motherland.

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet shared the message of the Army Chief on Police Martyrs Day.

The COAS paid salute to martyrs of Pakistan Police on Police Martyrs Day.

"Pakistan Police has made monumental sacrifices in the line of duty over the years, contributing immensely in bringing peace and stability to the country, " the COAS said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Police Martyrs Shaheed ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Recent Stories

Belarus protest leader Kolesnikova goes on trial

Belarus protest leader Kolesnikova goes on trial

23 seconds ago
 Nigeria frees 5 anti-govt protesters: lawyer

Nigeria frees 5 anti-govt protesters: lawyer

25 seconds ago
 Lightning strikes kill 16 at Bangladesh wedding

Lightning strikes kill 16 at Bangladesh wedding

28 seconds ago
 Tunisian army backs takeover president - for now

Tunisian army backs takeover president - for now

4 minutes ago
 AIOU commences examinations of SSC, HSSC from Sept ..

AIOU commences examinations of SSC, HSSC from Sept. 1

4 minutes ago
 Israeli Artillery Fires Into Lebanon in Response t ..

Israeli Artillery Fires Into Lebanon in Response to Rockets Launch - IDF

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.