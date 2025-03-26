Open Menu

Pakistan Polio Programme Strengthens Eradication Efforts

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2025 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Polio Programme has strengthened the disease eradication efforts due to rising cases in the country.

The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) convened a high-level meeting of the National Polio Management Team (NPMT) to assess progress, address emerging challenges, and refine strategies for the upcoming nationwide immunisation campaigns scheduled to take place in April and May.

Chaired by the Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Polio Eradication, Ms Ayesha Raza Farooq, the meeting brought together national and provincial coordinators, core group members, and key stakeholders, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to eliminating poliovirus.

Emphasizing the urgency of the moment, the Prime Minister’s Focal Person said,"The ongoing outbreak is alarming, with six children already paralyzed in 2025. We must remain vigilant, proactive, and committed to refining our approaches to stay ahead of the virus."

This NPMT meeting is an opportunity for comprehensive reflection and strategic assessment, ensuring our upcoming campaigns are impactful and leave no child unprotected.

Discussions centered on strengthening coordination between national and provincial teams, optimizing resource management, and addressing operational challenges such as population movement, security concerns, vaccine hesitancy and strategies to overcome missed children.

Muhammad Anwar-ul-Haq, the National Coordinator, highlighted the critical need for efficient execution of campaigns and stressed provincial teams to double down efforts to improve coverage and overcome gaps in the campaigns.

The meeting also reinforced the importance of gender-inclusive workforce participation, the synergy between Essential Immunization and Polio Eradication efforts, and adherence to the latest Technical Advisory Group (TAG) recommendations.

As Pakistan moves toward its goal of interrupting transmission by the end of 2025, the unwavering support of the government, provincial leadership, and frontline workers remains crucial.

The Pakistan Polio Programme remains steadfast in its mission to ensure that every child, especially in high-risk and underserved areas, receives life-saving vaccines.

