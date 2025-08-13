Pakistan Ports To Embrace AI By August 14: Maritime Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, on Wednesday, said that significant strides are being made to modernize and streamline Pakistan’s port operations through digitalization, transparency, and innovation — including the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) by August 14.
During the question-hour in National Assembly, Chaudhry dismissed claims of inefficiency in port operations, emphasizing that Pakistan’s ports are facilitators of cargo, not producers of industrial output. He said the performance of ports is directly linked to the volume of industrial activity and trade in the country.
“Despite challenges and underutilization concerns, our ports generated a record profit of Rs 109.7 billion. This speaks for itself,” he stated.
The minister announced that Pakistan’s ports are being fully digitalized, and a new Artificial Intelligence-based system (AIMS) will be introduced on August 14, making the Ministry for Maritime Affairs the first federal ministry to integrate AI at the operational level.
“With the Prime Minister’s policy on AI now in place, we’re taking the lead to make our ports more efficient, transparent, and future-ready,” he said.
Chaudhry also shared that the Port Community System and Pakistan Single Window are being implemented to address long-standing concerns related to customs delays, leakages, and port inefficiencies.
Responding to concerns over port-related thefts, the minister said his ministry is working closely with FBR and Pakistan Customs to ensure tighter controls, smoother clearance processes, and integrated policy implementation.
“We're not only receiving guidance from relevant authorities but also extending our support to them,” he added.
Regarding the bunkering system, the minister welcomed suggestions from the honorable member and confirmed that we are working on a bunkering policy that would be announced soon. The initiative aims to encourage international participation and investment in Pakistan’s maritime fuel supply chain.
Chaudhry reiterated his ministry’s commitment to accountability and progress, expressing gratitude for the appreciation shown by parliamentarians on the improvements made over the past few months.
Recent Stories
Model Saheefa Jabbar raises concerns over hateful, unethical social media conten ..
Aseefa urges govt to reconsider closure of Utility Stores
Pakistan’s education and skill infrastructure will be aligned with global stan ..
SSGC extends gas supply until midnight for Independence Day
British scientists develop new genetically modified bacterial strain
A smartphone screen that even the Sun can’t outshine
Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ties
Imam-ul-Haq’s second consecutive century leads Yorkshire to victory
Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan after historic ODI series loss to West Indies
West Indies end long ODI drought with Hope, Seales heroics
Brazil awards UAE Ambassador country’s highest order
Naseem Shah Continues His Partnership with TECNO for its Upcoming Spark 40 Serie ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan ports to embrace AI by August 14: Maritime Minister2 minutes ago
-
SC branch recuses itself from Bahria Town Property Auction Case2 minutes ago
-
PHA finalises Independence Day preparations2 minutes ago
-
Junaid Buland vows to equip 80% of Sindh’s Youth with Skills2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner celebrates Independence Day with enthusiasm2 minutes ago
-
12,000 trees planted to mark Independence Day2 minutes ago
-
HEC initiates governance study of 46 Pakistani universities including IUB13 minutes ago
-
Aseefa urges govt to reconsider closure of Utility Stores17 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s education and skill infrastructure will be aligned with global standards.Chaudhry Salik ..20 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects four more meters22 minutes ago
-
Our forefathers sacrificed for this country and we played our part as well22 minutes ago
-
Grand musical night "Mera Pakistan" marks 78th Independence Day celebrations22 minutes ago