Pakistan, Portugal Agree To Expand Cooperation In Various Sectors

Published April 15, 2023

The both sides reach the understanding during the third round of bilateral political consultations in Lisbon.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2023) Pakistan and Portugal on Saturday agreed to expand cooperation in various sectors, including trade and investment, agriculture, water management, ICT, blue economy and green technologies.

The understanding was reached during the third round of bilateral political consultations between the two countries in Lisbon.

During the meeting, the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and regional and global issues of mutual interest were discussed.

