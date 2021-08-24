Pakistan, Portugal to strengthen cooperation in science and technology sector

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz and Ambassador of Portugal to Pakistan, Paulo Neves Pocinho in a meeting held here on Tuesday explored avenues for strengthening cooperation in the field of science and technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz and Ambassador of Portugal to Pakistan, Paulo Neves Pocinho in a meeting held here on Tuesday explored avenues for strengthening cooperation in the field of science and technology.

The federal minister was called upon by the Ambassador, Mr. Paulo Neves Pocinho in the former's office.

The focus of the meeting was to work on strengthening linkages in the field of Science and Technology between the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Shibli Faraz said, "Portugal is a small but an important country and Pakistan and Portugal have a history of friendly relations. We look forward to co-operation and joint ventures in the field of Science and Technology." Shibli Faraz said, "Increased co-operation in the field of Research and Development (R&D) will certainly bring fruitful results".

Moreover, the minister highlighted that the present government was interested in doing sustainable projects to benefit people for a long duration.

Thus, carrying the vision of the government forward, the Ministry of Science and Technology would play its due role to enhance cooperation with other countries in the field of Science and Technology to achieve greater benefits for the country, he said.

Speaking during the meeting, the ambassador expounded that Portugal was currently focusing more in Science and Technological development and welcomed proposals related to Science and Technology and establishment of small to medium enterprises.

"Portugal looks forward to extensive engagement with Pakistan in the aforementioned areas", he said.