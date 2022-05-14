Pakistan possess amazing landscape, natural beauty & cultural heritage for tourists

Managing Director, Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), Aftab ur Rehman Rana said that Pakistan has amazing landscape, natural beauty, history, rich cultural and heritage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Managing Director, Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), Aftab ur Rehman Rana said that Pakistan has amazing landscape, natural beauty, history, rich cultural and heritage.

In a statement, he said that three mountains ranges, glaciers, lakes, Valleys of norther and unique wild flora and fauna can attract tourism from both local and foreign markets.

He described the country as "one of the friendliest countries on earth, with mountain scenery that is beyond anyone's wildest imagination". Under the Ease of visa Policy, as many as 191 countries can apply for E-Visa.

"For foreigners, we have hiking, rock climbing and mountaineering opportunities in mesmerizing landscapes of Rocky Mountains and lush greenery.

The Karakoram Highway is the world's best highway where u can see the highest peaks from within your car's window while the ancient silk route connects Pakistan and China to Central Asia and we are working to promote this Old Silk Route," he said, adding that "we have 9000 years history on humankind including Meher Garh, Mohenjodaro and Gandhars which has centuries' old archaeological sites to promote heritage tourism.

Sikh community of UK and other countries can visit their Gurdawaras as Visa facilitation is also improved for Sikh Yatrees living in the West. Sufi heritage, religious and spiritual heritage fascinates the west that needs to be promoted in western markets.