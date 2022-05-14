UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Possess Amazing Landscape, Natural Beauty & Cultural Heritage For Tourists

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2022 | 01:39 PM

Pakistan possess amazing landscape, natural beauty & cultural heritage for tourists

Managing Director, Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), Aftab ur Rehman Rana said that Pakistan has amazing landscape, natural beauty, history, rich cultural and heritage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Managing Director, Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), Aftab ur Rehman Rana said that Pakistan has amazing landscape, natural beauty, history, rich cultural and heritage.

In a statement, he said that three mountains ranges, glaciers, lakes, Valleys of norther and unique wild flora and fauna can attract tourism from both local and foreign markets.

He described the country as "one of the friendliest countries on earth, with mountain scenery that is beyond anyone's wildest imagination". Under the Ease of visa Policy, as many as 191 countries can apply for E-Visa.

"For foreigners, we have hiking, rock climbing and mountaineering opportunities in mesmerizing landscapes of Rocky Mountains and lush greenery.

The Karakoram Highway is the world's best highway where u can see the highest peaks from within your car's window while the ancient silk route connects Pakistan and China to Central Asia and we are working to promote this Old Silk Route," he said, adding that "we have 9000 years history on humankind including Meher Garh, Mohenjodaro and Gandhars which has centuries' old archaeological sites to promote heritage tourism.

Sikh community of UK and other countries can visit their Gurdawaras as Visa facilitation is also improved for Sikh Yatrees living in the West. Sufi heritage, religious and spiritual heritage fascinates the west that needs to be promoted in western markets.

Related Topics

Pakistan World China Visit Car United Kingdom Visa Market PTDC From Best Asia Silk Road

Recent Stories

PTI's forced public meeting in Christian community ..

PTI's forced public meeting in Christian community's ground highly shameful: Saa ..

34 seconds ago
 Public Financial Management Act will become law th ..

Public Financial Management Act will become law this year: Jhagra

36 seconds ago
 India records 2,858 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more de ..

India records 2,858 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

37 seconds ago
 More time requires to improve economic condition o ..

More time requires to improve economic condition of country: Wasay

39 seconds ago
 UN approves Pakistan-backed resolutions calling fo ..

UN approves Pakistan-backed resolutions calling for fighting disinformation, pro ..

32 minutes ago
 Brazil reports 139 more COVID-19 deaths

Brazil reports 139 more COVID-19 deaths

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.