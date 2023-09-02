Pakistan possess monumental potential in organic cotton production

The country's top agriculture scientists, academics, and experts joined brainstorming sessions at an online conference acknowledging the big potential Pakistan possesses in organic cotton and the way forward to translate it into action toward growth excellence and bring foreign exchange earnings home

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ):The country's top agriculture scientists, academics, and experts joined brainstorming sessions at an online conference acknowledging the big potential Pakistan possesses in organic cotton and the way forward to translate it into action toward growth excellence and bring foreign exchange earnings home.

The event was organized by Sawie, a climate-smart agriculture digital platform providing real-time advisories, and the country's ace cotton research body Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) on Aug 31 at Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan, CCRI spokesman said on Saturday.

The 2nd Annual SAWiE Conference on Organic Cotton Pakistan was themed around knowledge dissemination and best practices sharing and it attracted a diverse audience including policymakers, industry experts, farmers, and researchers.

It sought to bridge gaps and promote collaboration across the organic cotton value chain, fostering a holistic approach.

Dr Khalid Mahmood from SAWIE and Prof Dr Rana Iqrar Khan, Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad opened the conference and emphasized the need to improve soil health through improving organic matter.

Dr Yusuf Zafar, the former Chairman of PARC and CABI, highlighted Pakistan's immense potential in the organic cotton sector.

Citing the findings of a Textile Exchange report, he said, "Pakistan has the capacity to achieve a staggering 405% growth in organic cotton production." "This numerical potential, however, needs to be translated into actionable initiatives," he said and stressed the need for synergy among all stakeholders to harness this potential.

He said Pakistan was on the cusp of creating standards and certifications that align with organic cotton production.

Secretary PCCC Dr Tassawar Hussain appreciated the efforts of key players especially WWF and the Balochistan agriculture department for the promotion of Organic cotton in Pakistan and offered all possible support for its growth.

� Asif Mehmood, from Organic Cotton Accelerator (OCA), while congratulating the participants said, "Pakistan is now seen on the international map of Organic cotton production." Dr Shahid Mansoor, advisor ICCBS Karachi, highlighted the importance of developing non-GMO seed varieties that could grow with less water and less nutrients.

Experts discussed in threadbare the Organic-Non GMO seed, Bio inputs, Regenerative agriculture, digital agriculture, traceability & certification, and marketing to improve farmers' income.

Hafiz Muhammad Bux, head of Organic cotton WWF Pakistan, said, "It is very inspirational that SAWiE is proactively providing a platform to discuss organic cotton related key factors to be considered on serious grounds and build synergies to combat existing challenges to organic cotton value chain." Dr Ghulam Ali, chairman of PARC, emphasized the need for developing local standards and certification for organic cotton meeting international standards.

He also highlighted the need to develop new Organic cotton clusters including Barani Tract, Cholistan, Layyah, and Bhakkar, and in KPK areas around DI Khan, etc.

Secretary of Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel said the discussion would greatly help bridge the gap between knowledge and practices and acknowledged that conventional agricultural practices in the country needed an overhaul, underlining the critical importance of soil management.

Stressing the need to transition from degrading soils to fertile ones, Ateel said the legacy they should be leaving for the upcoming generations must be a future with fertile soil, not barren dirt.

Prof. Asif Ali, Vice-Chancellor 9VC) of MNSUA, exhibited unwavering institutional commitment and pledged wholehearted cooperation to further the organic cotton sector's growth.

The progressive farmer Mumtaz Manis said: "We need to reduce the use of pesticides and improve IPM practices to control pests and diseases."