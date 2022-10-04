UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Possesses All Three Kinds Of Tourism Sites For International Tourists: MD PTDC

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2022 | 07:31 PM

Pakistan possesses all three kinds of tourism sites for international tourists: MD PTDC

Managing Director, (MD) Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Aftab Rana on Tuesday said that Pakistan among the luckiest countries in the world which offered adventure, cultural and religious tourism for International tourists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Managing Director, (MD) Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Aftab Rana on Tuesday said that Pakistan among the luckiest countries in the world which offered adventure, cultural and religious tourism for International tourists.

Our three products are very strong, no country in the world has adventure tourism like Pakistan whether it is mountaineering, tracking, paragliding, river rafting or other winter sports, PTDC has to work in all these areas for betterment and its has a lot of potential, MD PTDC Aftab Rana told APP.

He said the second segment of Pakistani tourism is cultural tourism of archeological sites because Pakistan has a history of nine thousand years from mehar garh till to date and many of such sites can attract cultural tourism.

Third and most important segment of Pakistani tourism is defined as religious tourism which covers Budhism, Sikhism, Sufism, Christianity and Hinduism, in this regard, PTDC has started working, said MD Rana Aftab adding that the government is prioritizing the Budhism and Sikhism tourism to generate employment in far-flung areas and to promote religious harmony.

He further said that now is time to be more responsible tourist and PTDC has prepared guidelines for international tourists regarding their visits of tourists sites and how to protect the environment and culture of that particular area and above all how to deal with the locals in those areas.

To promote sustainable tourism, the tourists have to be responsible otherwise the areas would be destroyed so it is now the responsibility of tourists to act like a responsible tourists.

He said Pakistan's domestic market of tourism is very strong and the country has immense sources to promote tourism.

He said approximately six million tourist visit different countries every year which helps generating economy of billions of rupees especially in the areas where there is no industries.

Tourism also plays a role of a bridge between people of different nationalities, ethnicity and backgrounds through which harmony is promoted, he said.

The hospitality of the people of Pakistan makes the country unique in the world which is acknowledged by the foreign tourists, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sports Visit Mehar Market Christian PTDC All From Government Billion Million Employment

Recent Stories

Steps afoot to increase resources of KMC: Administ ..

Steps afoot to increase resources of KMC: Administrator Karachi

40 seconds ago
 Peshawar Corps Commander meets tribal elders of gr ..

Peshawar Corps Commander meets tribal elders of grand Uthman Zai Jirga: ISPR

41 seconds ago
 LDA demolishes various structures in city

LDA demolishes various structures in city

42 seconds ago
 District admin issues gas load management plan for ..

District admin issues gas load management plan for CNG plants

44 seconds ago
 District admin issues gas load management plan fo ..

District admin issues gas load management plan for CNG plants

4 minutes ago
 ACP's 3rd "Awami Theater Festival" concluded

ACP's 3rd "Awami Theater Festival" concluded

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.