Pakistan post 202-3 in 37.5 overs

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) ::Pakistan reached 202-3 in 37.5 overs against South Africa in their sixth match of the ICC Men's cricket World Cup (CWC) 2019 at Lord's on Sunday.

Babar Azam and Haris Sohail notched up the fastest 50 runs partnership of the innings in 38 balls.

Babar Azam (57) and Haris Sohail (32) were at the crease. Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq scored 44 runs each, while Muhammad Hafeez could score 20 runs.