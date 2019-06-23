Pakistan post 254-4 in 43.5 overs

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) ::Pakistan reached 254-4 in 43.5 overs against South Africa in their sixth match of the ICC Men's cricket World Cup (CWC) 2019 at Lord's on Sunday.

Babar Azam and Haris Sohail notched up the fastest 50 runs partnership of the innings in 38 balls.

Imad Wasim (5) and Haris Sohail (65) were at the crease. Babar Azam (69), Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq scored 44 runs each, while Muhammad Hafeez could score 20 runs.