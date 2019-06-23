Pakistan post 300-5 in 48.4 overs

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) ::Pakistan reached 300-5 in 48.4 overs against South Africa in their sixth match of the ICC Men's cricket World Cup (CWC) 2019 at Lord's on Sunday.

Haris Sohail and Imad Wasim scored fastest 50 of the innings in 26 balls, which was also the second fastest fifty of the CWC 19.

Haris Sohail (84) and Wahab Riaz (4) were at the crease. Babar Azam (69), Imdad (23), Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq scored 44 runs each while Muhammad Hafeez could score 20 runs.