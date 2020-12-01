Pakistan Post a large network for collection of utility bills payment

Pakistan Post has a large network of over 3000 outlets throughout the country for collection of utility bills to facilitate its consumers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post has a large network of over 3000 outlets throughout the country for collection of utility bills to facilitate its consumers.

An official of Pakistan Post told APP that the Day Post Offices collect electricity, telephone and gas bills from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, Whereas, all General Post Offices (GPOs) and Night Post Offices offer this facility from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm. "On Friday, prayer and lunch break is observed from 12:30 PM to 3:00 PM, he said.

He said that for further convenience of the working class community who cannot spare time to visit Post Offices in order to pay their bills, the facility of utility bill payment (Gas and Telephone) has also been extended at their doorstep, through cross cheque on a nominal charge of Rs.

20/-.

"The doorstep collection facility is currently available in Karachi only which will shortly be extended to other stations" he added. He said that Pakistan Post is currently expanding its Counter Automation System to all GPOs.

He said that Counter Automation System aimed at computerising the Post Office counter. It provided state-of-the-art point of sale terminals which can handle all the counter operations and ensure integrated service provision at each counter.