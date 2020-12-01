UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Post A Large Network For Collection Of Utility Bills Payment

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 01:37 PM

Pakistan Post a large network for collection of utility bills payment

Pakistan Post has a large network of over 3000 outlets throughout the country for collection of utility bills to facilitate its consumers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post has a large network of over 3000 outlets throughout the country for collection of utility bills to facilitate its consumers.

An official of Pakistan Post told APP that the Day Post Offices collect electricity, telephone and gas bills from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, Whereas, all General Post Offices (GPOs) and Night Post Offices offer this facility from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm. "On Friday, prayer and lunch break is observed from 12:30 PM to 3:00 PM, he said.

He said that for further convenience of the working class community who cannot spare time to visit Post Offices in order to pay their bills, the facility of utility bill payment (Gas and Telephone) has also been extended at their doorstep, through cross cheque on a nominal charge of Rs.

20/-.

"The doorstep collection facility is currently available in Karachi only which will shortly be extended to other stations" he added. He said that Pakistan Post is currently expanding its Counter Automation System to all GPOs.

He said that Counter Automation System aimed at computerising the Post Office counter. It provided state-of-the-art point of sale terminals which can handle all the counter operations and ensure integrated service provision at each counter.

Related Topics

Karachi Electricity Visit Sale Gas Prayer Pakistan Post Post All From

Recent Stories

UN Security Council denounces terrorist attacks on ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Customs celebrates 49th National Day with re ..

14 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia officially allows Israel to use airsp ..

21 minutes ago

China factory activity sees fastest growth in deca ..

3 minutes ago

Indian troops martyr 15 Kashmiris in November

4 minutes ago

RPO holds video link meeting with all DPOs

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.