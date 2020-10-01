Pakistan Post adopts modern technology to serve its customers

Pakistan Post has adopted modern technology to serve its customers by introducing Digital Franchise Post Office (DFPO).

An official of Pakistan Post told APP that DFPO branches are being set up in Rawalpindi/Islamabad during the pilot program.

Many Digital Franchise Post Offices have already started operations.

DFPO has an Applications invited people from across the country to apply Franchise Post.

He said that Digital Franchise Post Office - The Modern Face of Pakistan Post aiming to facilitate postal customers.