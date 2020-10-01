UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Post Adopts Modern Technology To Serve Its Customers

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 07:14 PM

Pakistan Post adopts modern technology to serve its customers

Pakistan Post has adopted modern technology to serve its customers by introducing Digital Franchise Post Office (DFPO).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post has adopted modern technology to serve its customers by introducing Digital Franchise Post Office (DFPO).

An official of Pakistan Post told APP that DFPO branches are being set up in Rawalpindi/Islamabad during the pilot program.

Many Digital Franchise Post Offices have already started operations.

DFPO has an Applications invited people from across the country to apply Franchise Post.

He said that Digital Franchise Post Office - The Modern Face of Pakistan Post aiming to facilitate postal customers.

More Stories From Pakistan

