Pakistan Post Allows Free Transmission Of Blind Literature Packets

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 05:05 PM

Pakistan Post allows free transmission of blind literature packets

Pakistan Post is allowing free transmission of blind literature packets up to ten kilograms domestic and seven kg for international transmission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Post is allowing free transmission of blind literature packets up to ten kilograms domestic and seven kg for international transmission.

"Pakistan Post services for physically challenged are well known", an official of the department told APP on Friday.

He said that papers of any kind, periodicals and books impressed in "Braille" or other special type for the use of the blind is allowed to be transmitted by post as blind literature packets.

He said that any kind of disability cannot stop the courageous and committed people from moving forward in their lives and achieving their cherished goals.

