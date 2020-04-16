Pakistan Post allows its customers to track, trace their articles online

Pakistan Post has allowed its customers to track and trace their articles through their android mobile devices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post has allowed its customers to track and trace their articles through their android mobile devices.

An official told APP that Pakistan Post will take-up all the complaints to enhance customer experience and continually improve system.

"The Pakistan Post mobile app has several features that makes use of the wide array of services Pakistan Post already offers such as track and trace, complaint handling, e-commerce, parcel collect, delivery, complaints, post office locations, tariff, postcodes and information about postal services", he said.

Highlighting accessibility of the Pakistan Post with its staff strength, footprints and over a century old legacy and credibility, he said, "Our postman visits almost every household of the country, including areas beyond anyone's reach."