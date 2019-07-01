UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Post Allows To Collect Vehicles' Token Tax In Capital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 06:34 PM

Pakistan Post allows to collect vehicles' token tax in capital

The Pakistan Post has been allowed to collect token tax of vehicles at its eight branches operating in the federal capital to ease the token payment process and save citizens' time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Post has been allowed to collect token tax of vehicles at its eight branches operating in the Federal capital to ease the token payment process and save citizens' time.

An online interface was setup between the Pakistan Post and the Excise and Taxation (E&T)department, Islamabad for collection of token tax of vehicles having Smart Card registration book, the official sources told APP on Monday.

They said the initiative was taken by the E&T department on the directions of Chief Commissioner, Islamabad, to facilitate the public by providing the E&T department's online interface to the postal authorities of Pakistan at eight different locations.

The sources said the authorized Pakistan Post's offices were located in various sectors of Islamabad including F-8 Markaz, G-9 Markaz, I-10/4, G-8, G-10 Markaz, F-6 and G-6.

Eight special countres were also designated for the collection of Token Tax within the premises of the E&T office with the start of new Financial Year.

The said facility would also reconcile the payment through online interface and record of E &T department would be updated accordingly, they added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Vehicles Pakistan Post

Recent Stories

Zarif Confirms Iran Exceeding 660 Pound Limit for ..

43 seconds ago

Opposition experiencing political isolation: Minis ..

46 seconds ago

OGDCL's BoD accepts resignation of MD Zahid Mir

3 minutes ago

Govt spending hefty amount on welfare, development ..

3 minutes ago

River Kabul runs in low flood

6 minutes ago

People condole with shaukat Ali Yousafzai over his ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.