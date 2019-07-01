Pakistan Post allows to collect vehicles' token tax in capital

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Post has been allowed to collect token tax of vehicles at its eight branches operating in the Federal capital to ease the token payment process and save citizens' time.

An online interface was setup between the Pakistan Post and the Excise and Taxation (E&T)department, Islamabad for collection of token tax of vehicles having Smart Card registration book, the official sources told APP on Monday.

They said the initiative was taken by the E&T department on the directions of Chief Commissioner, Islamabad, to facilitate the public by providing the E&T department's online interface to the postal authorities of Pakistan at eight different locations.

The sources said the authorized Pakistan Post's offices were located in various sectors of Islamabad including F-8 Markaz, G-9 Markaz, I-10/4, G-8, G-10 Markaz, F-6 and G-6.

Eight special countres were also designated for the collection of Token Tax within the premises of the E&T office with the start of new Financial Year.

The said facility would also reconcile the payment through online interface and record of E &T department would be updated accordingly, they added.