Pakistan Post Announces Debit Card Facility For Pensioners

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 05:30 PM

Pakistan Post announces debit card facility for pensioners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ):Federal Minister for Postal Services and Communication Murad Saeed Wednesday announced that the pensioners of the Pakistan Post will be given debit card facility till December 25, which would enable them to cash their pensions from any automated teller machine (ATM) nearby.

Addressing the ceremony of 145th Wold Post Day here at Postal Staff College, Murad Saeed said debit card facility will not only provide instant cash to old citizens besides making it easier for them to cash their pensions by avoiding standing in long queues.

"This service will help boost the revenue for the post besides pointing out the 'Ghost Pensioners' of the department", he added.

The minister further announced 35,000 internships for youth where they can register themselves with Pakistan Post as pick and drop facility.

"Any youngster who owns even a bicycle can get himself registered with the mobile App which would enable the public to access them for delivery purposes on the patterns of online taxi service 'Uber', he added.

He said initially these interns will be unpaid and get training form the post, later they can go and get themselves registered with any other private courier services to earn respectable livelihood.

"Being the member of Universal Postal Union (UPU), we will benefit from this opportunity and will create job employment for our youth through E-Commerce", he added.

Murad Saeed said the payment solutions and logistics policy for the post were being improvised and will be completed in next two months.

"With the help of all the innovative steps that we are taking, Pakistan Post will be the biggest contributor to the economy in next three years", the minister hoped.

Regarding the job vacancies in the post department, he said this department generated the revenue of 300% volume with the same staff and was providing rather cheap and speedy services to the public.

Speaking on the occasion Federal Secretary of Postal Services Hamid Haroon stressed that the importance of use of technology in postal service has become optimal. The world is witnessing the change in field of communication and Pakistan Post was not lagging behind the other courier services, he added.

The ceremony was closed after cutting of World Post Day cake by the minister Murad Saeed, Federal Secretary Hamid Haroon and Senior Journalist Hamid Mir.

