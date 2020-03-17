Pakistan Post bounds its customers to visit offices wearing mask

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Post has issued directions to its customers to visit General Post Offices (GPOs) by wearing masks to prevent from the Coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post has issued directions to its customers to visit General Post Offices (GPOs) by wearing masks to prevent from the Coronavirus.

Spokesman Pakistan Post told APP that the competent authority of the department has issued directives to all the Post Master Generals (PMGs) to ensure the safety of the customers and employees at all GPOs and other post offices.

According to instructions, the use of biometric was stopped and awareness posters were displayed at the premises of GPOs. The sanitizers were also placed at the premises besides cleanliness of the offices.

He said that Pakistan Post would take all possible measures to comply with the instructions of the health ministry to prevent people and employees from the Corona pandemic.

A Customer Muhammad Ali at Melody GPO told APP that it was commendable initiative to bound the customers to visit offices wearing mask instead of closing the facility. He said that customers should follow the instructions of the postal management in their larger interest.

Another customer Sarwar Khan said that this step would save Pakistan Post from loss in their daily business and will also facilitate the customers to avail the uninterrupted services.