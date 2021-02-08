UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Post Celebrates Courtesy Week

Mon 08th February 2021

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Post is marking courtesy week from February 8 with an aim to greet customers and explain them of its services besides listening to grievances.

Staff of Pakistan Post greeted the clients with flowers at different GPOs of the city on Monday, said a release issued here.

All PGMs, Deputy PGMs, Unit Officers, ASPs have been asked to present in different GPOs, Head offices, SHG, LHG and Time Scale in person to greet the customers in the week ending on February 12.

Night post offices will also carry out the activity.

