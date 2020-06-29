Pakistan Post committed to make secure delivery of mail, money at doorsteps

Pakistan Post is committed to make secure and timely delivery of mail, money and material at the doorsteps of the customers at affordable cost

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post is committed to make secure and timely delivery of mail, money and material at the doorsteps of the customers at affordable cost.

Senior official told APP on Monday that Pakistan Post has successfully operating Electronic Money Order (EMO) Doorstep Service.

He said that initially the EMO was offered for the windows payment at the General Post Offices (GPOs) which was known as Post - to - Post, adding that now Pakistan Post is offering EMO service which is known as Post-to-doorstep.

He said that Pakistan Post has a broad and varied role to play beyond provision of communication link for individuals and businesses, pace with the changing communications market. "Pakistan Post is emphasizing in the use of new communication and information technologies to move beyond what is traditionally regarded as a its core postal business", he added.