UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Post Continues To Provide Services During Risk Of COVID-19: Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 01:30 PM

Pakistan Post continues to provide services during risk of COVID-19: Spokesman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post has refuted news published in section of press and social media regarding the provision of pensions at doorsteps to 1.5 million elderly retired employees.

Spokesman of Pakistan Post said in a statement that a fake news campaign was being carried on social media against the successful initiative of pension provision at doorsteps due to risk of COVID-19, adding that this initiative was acknowledged internationally.

He said that Pakistan Post would continue to provide postal services in every nook and corner of the country during risk of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that the department was providing delivery services to about 20 million households and businesses as community service without any cost considerations. I

Related Topics

Social Media Pakistan Post (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

MNA Munir Orakzai fell ill during NA session today

14 minutes ago

Belgian giant Solvay to shut two UK and US plants

14 seconds ago

Locust attack damages crops badly in Muzaffargarh

15 seconds ago

European equities rebound in early deals

17 seconds ago

CSTO Chief Says Bloc's Expansion Possible, Yet Iss ..

18 seconds ago

Uzbekistan extends lockdown over COVID-19, lifts r ..

20 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.