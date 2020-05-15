Pakistan Post continues to provide services during risk of COVID-19: Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post has refuted news published in section of press and social media regarding the provision of pensions at doorsteps to 1.5 million elderly retired employees.

Spokesman of Pakistan Post said in a statement that a fake news campaign was being carried on social media against the successful initiative of pension provision at doorsteps due to risk of COVID-19, adding that this initiative was acknowledged internationally.

He said that Pakistan Post would continue to provide postal services in every nook and corner of the country during risk of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that the department was providing delivery services to about 20 million households and businesses as community service without any cost considerations. I