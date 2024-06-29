Pakistan Post DG visits Sialkot GPO

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Director General (DG) Pakistan Post Samiullah Khan visited Sialkot GPO and inspected various areas including Postal Division Sialkot, District Mail Office, International Mail Office, Delivery Branch, Parcel Branch and Registry Import Branch.

The Director General of Pakistan Post assured the Sialkot Commerce of Industry of resolving all problems in cargo and parcel delivery in the South America region, Brazil and Africa. He issued orders to work together with the Sialkot chamber and provide complete facilities to the businessmen of Sialkot. He reiterated his determination to sign agreements with various countries to improve international cargo and parcel delivery.

He appreciated the cleanliness situation and the work of employees on duty and checked the online billing of the registry, parcel, VP parcel and other postal and postal delivery and expressed his satisfaction.

He said that petrol and other facilities should be provided to postmen so that timely delivery of mail to citizens was ensured.

Samiullah Khan appreciated the performance of Pakistan Post staff and congratulated Chief Postmaster Dr. Hina Sikandar. Superintendent Sialkot Division Chaudhry Hassan Sarfaraz gave a detailed briefing and said that the performance of Pakistan Post in domestic delivery is very good, while there are many problems in the delivery of international parcels.

Suggestions were also given to the Director General of Pakistan Post for their solution.

Postmaster General Center Punjab Lahore Moazzam Mansoor and Superintendent Sialkot Division Chaudhry Hasan Sarfraz said that postmen who deliver the mail on time were being given Rs1000 per postman as a reward every month on the basis of high-performance by Chief Postmaster Sialkot GPO Dr. Hina Sikandar.

They congratulated the staff for the timely delivery of mail.