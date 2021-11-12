UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Post Digital Franchises To Further Improve Its Global Ranking

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 03:09 PM

Pakistan Post Digital Franchise Post Offices was improving the standard of Postal Services and further enhance its global ranking among other world postal services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ):Pakistan Post Digital Franchise Post Offices was improving the standard of Postal Services and further enhance its global ranking among other world postal services.

The Postal Department is eyeing the top 5 in the world till next year and this task will be accomplished with hard work, this was stated by Director General Pakistan Post in his recent statement.

According to Pakistan Post, a Digital Franchise initiative was taken to promote the posts digitally in this era of technology.

This initiative has been looked after by Pakistan Post Foundation Logistics Division (PPFLD).

Former Additional Director General Pakistan Post Fazli Sattar Khan termed Pakistan Post's recent improvement in the global ranking from 67th spot to 62nd very good news for the postal services.

He said that Universal Postal Union (UPU) is the world's highest body of the postal sector.

He said that Pakistan Post has also managed to increase its revenue in the last three years.

He hoped that Pakistan Post will further improve its ranking with dedication by introducing technology-based services to cater to the needs of postal customers.

