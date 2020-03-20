Pakistan Post directs all PMGs, circle heads to ensure safety of employees, customers

Pakistan Post has directed all Postmaster Generals (PMGs) and circle heads to ensure the safety of thousands of employees of the department and customers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post has directed all Postmaster Generals (PMGs) and circle heads to ensure the safety of thousands of employees of the department and customers.

According to official notification, DG Pakistan Post has ordered to provide field employees all over Pakistan with necessary personal protection gear to deal with the ongoing situation. Pakistan Post has also suspended the queue system at General Post Offices (GPO).

Pakistan Post also announced door-to-door delivery of money allocated for government pensioners across the country, said a press release issued here.

The decision has been made to ensure that the elderly stay at home and remain safe amid the global Coronavirus pandemic.

About 1.3 million pensioners will be disseminated their due allowances at the doorstep by Pakistan Post employees. The pensions would be disbursed through special teams and unit officer would be responsible for all the process. Corona Crisis Management Committee would supervise and monitor all the process.

Pakistan Post would start disbursement of military pensions from March 24 at doorstep. In this regard a focal person was appointed to coordinate the disbursement of pensions at doorstep.