Pakistan Post EMO Service Offers Fast, Affordable Way For Money Transfer

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2022 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Post, Electronic Money Order (EMO) service offers a fast, safe, convenient and affordable way to send and receive money across the country.

Director General Pakistan Post Khalid Javed said in a statement said that the incumbent government; especially the audacious leadership of Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed has extended an unprecedented support and trust in the management of Pakistan Post, which has taken revolutionary initiatives towards digitalization, organizational reforms and modernization of the department.

Khalid Javed said, EMO service will prove to be a vital step towards reclaiming Pakistan Post's traditional social impact on masses and will help it gain a significant market share in money transfer market.

He said that Pakistan Post has a vast network of post offices nationwide with easy access for every citizen of Pakistan.

"For more than a century, Pakistan Post has been providing money transfer services to masses under its hallmark brand, the Money Order" he added.

He said that people across the country trust the reliability and integrity of Pakistan Post for sending and receiving money for all purposes ranging from pensions, salaries, family support and vendor payments.

