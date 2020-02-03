Pakistan Post emphasizing in use of new communication to cater needs of urban population

Pakistan Post is emphasizing on the use of new communication and information technologies to cater needs of urban population and business community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post is emphasizing on the use of new communication and information technologies to cater needs of urban population and business community.

Senior official of Pakistan Post told APP that the department has further expanded its scope of computerized financial services, adding that Postal services is very competitive as the charges are nominal and the payment is relatively quicker as compared to traditional banks.

He said Pakistan Post is also providing a universal postal service network in harmony with the Universal Postal Union (UPU) strategy to ensure secure and timely delivery of mail, money and material at affordable cost through utilization of people, process and technology and innovative product offerings.

The official said Pakistan Post has initiated new financial services including 'same day delivery', 'electronic money order', 'Pakistan foreign remittances' and launching of 'postal mobile application' last year to compete with the changing communications market requirements.